Eskom forecasts net loss of R26.2bn for 2020/2021 financial year

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said that municipalities were some of the main offenders but said that Eskom had secured 64% of funding for the 2021 financial year by the end of last month.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said it forecasts a net loss of R26.2 billion for the financial year ending March 2021.

It said that the deterioration had been primarily due to the impact of COVID-19.

CEO Andre de Ruyter has been presenting the company’s results.

He said that Eskom had around R484 billion of debt as of March this year.

De Ruyter said that Eskom said that the financial results for 2021 were expected to be worse before long-term improvements materialised.

