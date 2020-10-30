Detective implicated in Nathaniel Julies' murder set for another bail attempt

Sergeant Vorster Netshiongolo will apply for bail, based on new facts that have emerged.

CAPE TOWN - One of three police officers charged in connection with the murder of a teenager in Eldorado Park will have another attempt at bail in December.

Nathaniel Julies (16) was shot dead not far from his home in the southern Johannesburg community in August.

Sergeant Vorster Netshiongolo, a detective at Eldorado Park Police Station, was arrested by police watchdog IPID at the beginning of September.

The detective will apply for bail, based on new facts that have emerged.

He's charged with defeating the ends of justice, being an accessory to murder and being in possession of prohibited ammunition.

The two other officers charged in connection with the Nathaniel Julies shooting, Simon Ndyalvane and Caylene Whiteboy, are charged with murder and defeating the ends of justice.

All three SAPS members implicated in the matter were unsuccessful in their bail applications in the Protea Magistrates Court in September.

Netshiongolo's new bail application will be heard on 1 December.

