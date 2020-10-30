DA's Williams, EFF's Mabogwane nominated for Tshwane mayoral position

The city’s council reconvened today for the first time in eight months following the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that enforced a High Court decision to reinstate it.

JOHANNESBURG - The Tshwane Municipality could have a new mayor by Friday afternoon if the election process currently under way goes smoothly.

The Gauteng government had dissolved the council in March.

The council meeting has been less chaotic than past gatherings, which were collapsed by African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) councillors disputing the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s governance of the metro.

However, with a quorum reached today, councillors have begun nominating candidates for the mayoral position.

The DA has put forward Randall Williams’s name as its candidate, while the EFF nominated Moafrika Mabogwane.

The DA is in charge of the municipality through a coalition with the Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus), among others.

However, the ANC has opted not to field a candidate, with its leader in Tshwane, Kgosi Maepa, telling the council they will not take part in the voting process either.

The ANC has 89 representatives in the council, while the DA has 93, EFF 25, FF Plus 5 and ACDP, Cope and PAC have one seat each.

The IEC will oversee the secret ballot election process.

