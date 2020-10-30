DA demands apology from Mboweni over racial Tygerberg Hospital comment

The minister made the remark during his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Friday demanded an apology from Finance Minister Tito Mboweni after he claimed that Tygerberg Hospital was racially segregated.

Mboweni made the remark during his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday.

The minister was speaking about plans to renovate public hospitals when he claimed Tygerberg had wards that are segregated.

The DA said it would also report the minister to parliament’s ethics committee.

“This is a blatant and damaging lie. I will be laying a charge with the ethics committee against Minister Mboweni. I will be expecting a full apology to the premier of the Western Cape, to the MEC for health in the Western Cape, but most importantly, to those at the Tygerberg Hospital,” said the DA’s chief whip Natasha Mazzone.

