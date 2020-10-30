Court set to rule on Angelo Agrizzi’s bail application today

Agrizzi has been detained for two weeks after the Palm Ridge Specialised Crimes Court denied him bail.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi is expected to find out on Friday whether is latest attempt to secure bail is successful.

The next day he was admitted to hospital and argued the court failed to take his medical condition into consideration.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Investigating Directorate accused Agrizzi of lying in his previous bail affidavit last year.

He told the court that he and his wife’s moveable assets were valued at R2.6 million when in fact they amount to R35.6 million.

On Monday, Agrizzi’s lawyers said his doctors were finding it difficult to treat him because he is being chained to a bed and said there were too many armed guards in his ward.

They said he should be released on bail because he is at high risk of contracting COVID-19 due to his pre-existing chronic medical condition.

His lawyers said that his denial of bail was unfair because he had no previous convictions and had cooperated with investigations and the state capture commission.

