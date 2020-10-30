Bushiris, co-accused will evade trial if granted bail, court told

It had also emerged that accused number one, Willah Mudolo, tried to skip the country before several times.

JOHANNESBURG - The State is adamant that self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri, his wife, Mary, and three other co-accused will abscond if they’re granted bail.

The R102 million money laundering and fraud case is being heard again on Friday in the Pretoria Magistrates Court.

An affidavit has been presented in court by the State prosecutor in which the investigating officer detailed why he believed that the Bushiris and their co-accused were flight risks.

The officer said that it would be very difficult to re-arrest them.

"They are applying to be released on bail. I oppose this application on grounds as set out in Section 60, sub-section 4, A to C, that there is a likelihood that the accused will evade trial if released on bail."

The State further alleges that the Bushiris legal team paid R500,000 to State witnesses and this money came from the couple’s bank account.

A rape case against Bushiri, which was subsequently withdrawn, was also the focus of attention.

