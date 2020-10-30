Bushiris & co-accused back in court for bail application

The five are facing charges of money laundering, fraud, and contravening the Prevention of Organised Crime Act worth R102 million.

PRETORIA - The bail application of self-proclaimed Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, his wife Mary, and their three co-accused is expected to resume in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Friday morning.

The five are facing charges of money laundering, fraud, and contravening the Prevention of Organised Crime Act worth R102 million.

Earlier this week, the Department of Home Affairs said the Bushiris were illegal immigrants in South Africa, which will make the situation difficult for the couple.

The State was likely to argue against the granting of bail because they could possibly evade trial.

Meanwhile, Bushiri’s supporters and church members were expected to once again gather outside the court building in a show of support for their leader who is believed to be the second richest pastor in South Africa.

WATCH: 'We stand by our mama and papa' - Bushiri’s supporters protest for his release

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.