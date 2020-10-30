High Court grants Angelo Agrizzi bail

Agrizzi was charged with fraud and corruption and was denied bail in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court earlier this month.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi on Friday was granted bail by the Johannesburg High Court.

His co-accused former African National Congress (ANC) MP Vincent Smith was released on bail.

The State opposed bail for Agrizzi on the basis that he had moved millions abroad in offshore accounts and did not disclose this to the courts.

On Monday, Agrizzi’s lawyers said his doctors were finding it difficult to treat him because he is being chained to a bed and said there were too many armed guards in his ward.

They said he should be released on bail because he is at high risk of contracting COVID-19 due to his pre-existing chronic medical condition.

His lawyers said that his denial of bail was unfair because he had no previous convictions and had cooperated with investigations and the state capture commission.

