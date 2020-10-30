ANC committee in the North West looks to oust 8 officials

The interim provincial committee has been in a battle with at least eight officials after ordering 15 of them - including mayors, speakers and chief-whips - to step down last month.

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC's interim provincial committee (IPC) in the North West has instructed its caucuses across the province to bring motions of no confidence against its own officials who've refused to resign.

The IPC has been in a battle with at least eight officials after ordering 15 of them - including mayors, speakers and chief-whips - to step down last month.

The interim body - which has claimed to have the backing of the ANC's national executive committee in this regard - said this was part of attempts to clean up the tumultuous province which has been marred by service delivery protests.

Councillors who have refused to resign have been accused of being allies of ousted premier and former ANC provincial chairperson Supra Mahumapelo.

They've denied this, calling the IPC factional and seeking to use the municipalities for patronage.

IPC spokesperson Kenny Morolong said different municipal councils were already preparing to put forward the motions of no confidence in the coming week.

“We are even more confident that these ANC councillors will heed the call of the IPC. There is absolutely no suggestion that they could be an impediment with respect to the implementation."

Morolong said the IPC expected everything to go according to plan, insisting their structure - even though an interim one - had the right to make such a decision.

“We will never allow the situation where the authority of the ANC is undermined. You will remember that the ANC contests elections as a registered political party. It’s won elections in this municipality. It therefore must assert the authority of the ANC.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.