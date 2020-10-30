5 suspects in Hartswater family murders due back in court in December

The suspects were arrested in connection with the murder of Danie Brand, his wife Breggie and their daughter Elzabe in July.

CAPE TOWN - Five suspects charged with killing a family on a smallholding in Hartswater in the Northern Cape will return to court in December.

Following an extensive search, 50-year-old Elzabe's body was discovered in a field in the North West, while her parents' bodies were found in Takaneng Village.

"The five accused face various charges including three counts of murder, robbery and kidnapping," said Northern Cape NPA spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane.

