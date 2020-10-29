Zondo responds to Zuma recusal demand, reveals family connection

Former President Jacob Zuma is insisting that Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo recuse himself before he returns to the state capture commission to testify.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has responded to former President Jacob Zuma's claims that he should recuse himself from the state capture commission.

Last month, Zuma wrote a letter to the commission via his legal team saying that he believed that Zondo was biased based on their historical family relations.

Zondo has now responded to these claims, revealing that he had a child with the sister of former first lady, Thobeka Madiba, about 25 years ago.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said that he began a relationship with the sister of Thobeka Madiba, who married Zuma many years later.

Zondo said that the relationship ended in the 1990s, many years before the two got married and had no bearing on the execution of his duties as the chairperson of the commission.

He also said that Zuma had never expressed a complaint or concern in the past when he presided over a case involving the former president.

Zuma is insisting that Zondo recuse himself before he returns to the commission to testify.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.