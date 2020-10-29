Zille must learn to live with low political profile - Ex-DA Fedco chair Gibson

Douglas Gibson said that Helen Zille was well organised and intelligent but she needed to keep quiet about matters outside of the portfolio she may occupy going forward.

JOHANNESBURG - As Helen Zille seeks a mandate from Democratic Alliance (DA) members to continue as the party’s federal council chair, former Fedco chair Douglas Gibson said that she must learn to live with a low political profile.

Gibson has told Eyewitness News that the role Zille was contesting for in this weekend’s elective conference required one to just get on with the job.

Zille has defended her decision to go to Senekal to demonstrate against farm killings, with some even in the DA criticising the one-time leader of the party.

When Zille returned to active politics in the DA last year, she promised to stay in her lane.

Her task, which is bureaucratic by nature, is meant to focus on just running the party, however, Zille, especially on social media, has a tendency to stoke racial tension.

She went a step further last week by physically going to Senekal, saying it was in defence of the country’s minority which feeds the entire nation.

Gibson, who once served in her position, said that she needed to just get on with her job.

"Focus on running the party and leave some of the national spokesperson's work to the leader and the national spokespeople."

He also weighed in on Mike Moriarty, who is contesting against Zille, saying that he was a good leader with a great track record.

"They have two people of calibre to chose between."

At least 2,000 delegates will elect new leadership on Saturday, with the results expected to be announced on Sunday.