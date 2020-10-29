Winde: All WC citizens have responsibility to ensure COVID-19 battle is won

Just over 3,100 people in the province are currently infected with the coronavirus and 561 of these are being treated in hospital.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has stressed that all citizens had a responsibility to ensure the battle against COVID-19 was won.

Just over 3,100 people in the province are currently infected with the coronavirus and 561 of these are being treated in hospital.

Winde said that the provincial government had a solid plan in place to manage the pandemic, but needed residents' help to keep a second wave at bay.

"We will do our part and play our part and do our absolute best at making those tough choices so that this recovery can make the biggest difference it can for every single citizen in this province. Getting our jobs back, making sure our province becomes safer all at the same time as making sure that the citizens have dignity and well being."

Provincial head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete, said that their focus now was on surveillance and detecting new COVID-19 outbreaks.

"it is absolutely essential that we ensure a strong focus on surveillance on containment for the next 18 to 24 months but the focus should be on strong behaviour change and ownership on everybody to avoid superspreader events."

