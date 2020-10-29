WC health officials say COVID-19 'super spreader' event in Claremont contained

According to Western Cape health authorities, 106 people had recovered.

CAPE TOWN - Only seven people infected with COVID-19 via a super spreader event at a Claremont pub are still being treated.

According to Western Cape health authorities, 106 people have recovered.

They said that the outbreak was localised and centred around Rondebosch, Claremont and some of the adjacent neighbourhoods.

Health officials declared the COVID-19 “super-spreader” event in the Southern Suburbs two weeks ago. The infections were linked to a nightclub in the area trading as a bar during the lockdown.

Police are investigating whether the venue contravened regulations.

Provincial head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete, said that their COVID-19 response team managed to contain the outbreak.

“We identified the source, we activated the response and monitored. And we can now say that 113 cases were specifically linked to a specific cluster,” he said.



Cloete said that half of the cases involved pupils and people attached to schools.

