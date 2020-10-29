WATCH LIVE: Malema, Ndlozi set to testify at assault trial

EFF leader Julius Malema and his co-accused Mbuyiseni Ndlozi are expected to take the stand in a Joburg Magistrates Court.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema is expected to take the stand in a Joburg Magistrates Court on Thursday to tell his version of events relating to an assault at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's 2018 funeral.

Malema and fellow EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi have been charged with common assault for allegedly pushing a police officer who claims he was trying to prevent them from entering the cemetery where Madikizela-Mandela was laid to rest.

