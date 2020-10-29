Taxi lekgotla to proceed as scheduled, self-isolating Mbalula to join virtually

This comes after an announcement from President Cyril Ramaphosa's office that he's in self-isolation after a guest he'd attended a dinner with over the weekend tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - The Transport Ministry has confirmed the national taxi lekgotla scheduled to take place from Thursday until Saturday will proceed as planned.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula attended an event on Tuesday morning where President Ramaphosa was also present prior to the announcement of his self-isolation.

Mbalula's spokesperson Ayanda Allie-Paine said: “As a precautionary measure, Minister Mbalula will not be attending the national taxi lekgotla in person but will instead join the proceedings virtually as will the president.”

She said it was important to note Mbalula was in good health: “He is showing no symptoms of COVID-19, a medical doctor is monitoring Minister Mbalula and will advise accordingly. The minister will conduct a COVID-19 test in five days’ time subject to the doctor’s counsel.”

The national taxi lekgotla comes as government marks the end of Transport Month and is being held to achieve consensus on a blueprint for the industry's future anchored on formalisation and subsidising.

