Second unit at Kusile Power Station now in commercial operation

Eskom said bringing unit two online is a major milestone as it will bring much-needed stability to the power grid.

JOHANNESBURG - Another unit of the Kusile Power Station in Mpumalanga has been plugged into the national grid and is now in commercial operation.

This is the second unit at Kusile that is now operational after unit one went online three years ago.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “This then adds to the generation fleet of up to 800 megawatts of electricity. Over the past 16 months, this unit has been undergoing testing.”

