PSA: Workers angry with Mboweni attitude in dealing public service wage bill

The Public Servants Association (PSA) said that Mboweni was making announcements in Parliament which are supposed to be tabled in the bargaining forum.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Servants Association (PSA) said that workers were angry and extremely disappointed by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's attitude in dealing with the public service wage bill.

On Wednesday, Mboweni told Parliament during his Mid-Term Budget Policy Statement address that talks with the public sector unions fell squarely under Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu.

This comes as government plans to reduce the wage bill in order to help shrink the deficit and stabilise the country's soaring debt.

The PSA said that Mboweni was making announcements in Parliament which are supposed to be tabled in the bargaining forum.

Reuben Maleka is the assistant general manager of the union and said that workers were angry.

"He goes to Parliament, pronounces on the salary freeze before we even go to discuss the demands for the next year. He went even further to even pronounce that he's going to introduce taxes or some sort of penalties that will not allow public servants to leave the public service if they wish to do so."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.