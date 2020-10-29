Off-duty police constable (29) shot and killed in Samora Machel

According to police, the officer and his two friends were sitting in a vehicle when they were attacked.

CAPE TOWN - An off-duty police officer was shot and killed in Samora Machel on Wednesday night.



The two men were injured and Constable Khanyisa Sitofile died in hospital in Lentegeur.

“Twenty-nine-year-old Constable Sitofile, who lived in Khayelitsha, was attached to the Phillipi East police station. He had worked at the station for three-and-a-half years,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa in a statement.

“His colleagues at Phillipi East police station described the death as a tragic loss of a quiet member who was dedicated to his work. The Western Cape SAPS management has conveyed heartfelt condolences to the constable’s family and colleagues,” she added.

The Hawks are investigating the incident.

