Malema ready to tell his side of the story in alleged assault of officer case

Malema and fellow EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi have been charged with common assault for allegedly pushing a police officer who claims he was trying to prevent them from entering the cemetery where Madikizela-Mandela was laid to rest.

RANDBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema is expected to take the stand in a Joburg Magistrates Court on Thursday to tell his version of events relating to an assault at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's 2018 funeral.

The pair has denied this.

Malema’s lawyer, Laurence Hodes, has poked holes in colonel Johannes Venter's argument asking why he obstructed Malema from entering the cemetery if there was no official list of who should attend.

“This must have been the most ineffective presidential protection service I have ever heard of, it’s a joke. Which one is it? Either you’re allowed to let them in and you apologise or if there is a misunderstanding.”

Venter said the vehicle was not part of the convoy.

On Thursday, the accused Ndlozi and Malema will take the stand where they will clarify why they have pleaded not guilty despite video footage showing them charging towards venter.

Thereafter, Malema will address his supporters gathered outside the court.

SUPPORTERS, OCCUPY COURT AGAIN

Malema in the meantime told his supporters to once again occupy The Randburg Magistrates Court as day two of his trial hearing got under way.

They have pleaded not guilty, despite video evidence showing them charging towards the policeman.

Malema told his supporters that he was advised by his lawyers not to take the stand before Thursday’s court sitting.

“We have already pleaded inside, and we are advised by our lawyers to say very few things so that we are not accused of undermining the courts.”

He has accused the African National Congress of being behind this case: “It was an appointment which was arranged by the ANC and I will make it to that appointment, because we are not cowards. We must never be cowards.”

