Malema: No fool can tell me which lawyer must represent me

RANDBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has warned his lawyers in his assault case that if they did not win his case, they should be worried about their careers.

Malema on Thursday addressed his party members and supporters outside the Randburg Magistrates Court after appearing in court.

The leader of the red berets and party MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi are accused of assaulting a police officer at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s funeral in 2018.

They have denied this, saying that the police officer stationed at the gate of the Fourways Memorial Park Cemetery did not see their accreditation, which was on their dashboard.

Their matter was postponed to March next year.



“We are not an anti-white organisation, we are a non-racial organisation,” Malema said.

Malema addressed the questions on why he was using white lawyers to represent him.

“Laurence Hodes has been with me from a long time ago. He doesn’t start to represent me now. He has presented me before and he will represent me anytime I want him to represent me. No fool can tell me which lawyer must represent me,” he said.

He said that they had used black lawyers before who had failed to win simple cases for them.

“We must never worry about that. We leave that in Laurence’s hands and his team. We must win this case. If we don’t win this case, then they must know that they have compromised their careers. They can’t lose such a simple case,” Malema said.

The EFF leader said that they had Advocate Laurence Hodes and attorney Ian Levitt as part of their payroll as a party to represent them anywhere in the country.

#Malemaincourt Ndlozi and #Malema making their way back into the dock after the short adjournment. A short scuffle broke out after the pair accused the man from Afriforum of blocking their way. #EFF pic.twitter.com/NyfCCz6UbK EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 29, 2020

