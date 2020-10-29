20°C / 22°C
Malema, Ndlozi lawyer try to portray Venter as an unreliable witness

The red beret's legal team has resumed its cross-examination of the police officer who's accused them of assault.

EFF leader Julius Malema outside the Randburg Magistrates Court on Thursday, 29 October 2020. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN
14 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Randburg Magistrates Court is hearing a back-and-forth about whether Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's vehicle formed part of the convoy at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's funeral.

The red beret's legal team has resumed its cross-examination of the police officer who's accused them of assault.

The team, led by advocate Lawrence Hodes, is trying to portray Johannes Venter as an unreliable witness.

Venter claims he was assaulted by the pair at the funeral back in 2018.

Both Malema and Ndlozi have pleaded not guilty.

