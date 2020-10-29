Lotto results: Wednesday, 28 October 2020
Unfortunately, no player scored any of the jackpots from Wednesday’s draw. But check to see how much you’ve won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers for the Lotto on 28 October 2020.
Lotto: 6, 16, 20, 30, 44, 51 B: 28
LottoPlus1: 9, 17, 23, 36, 48, 51 B: 07
LottoPlus2: 3, 4, 6, 10, 18, 42 B: 44
