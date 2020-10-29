Housing activists awaiting decision on Rondebosch Golf Course lease renewal

Last week, the Cape Town mayoral committee granted an in-principle approval and the matter was on the agenda at a Cape Town council meeting on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - Housing activists said that they were waiting in anticipation for a final decision on the lease renewal of the Rondebosch Golf Course.

Ndifuna Ukwazi wants the land to be used for affordable housing.

The NGO's Michael Clark said that for years the organisation and Reclaim the City had argued that the land was exceptionally well located in that it was close to schools, police stations and hospitals.

"We've proven through various feasibility studies we've done, that the land, at least part of it, is suitable for the development of affordable housing. Some of the land does fall under a flood line but as we said, clearly two-thirds of the land does not fall under a flood line."

The City of Cape Town closed the public participation process in March and there were more than 1,600 objections to renewing the lease.

Clark said that 26 years after apartheid, Cape Town continued to be characterised by deep and enduring spatial inequalities that had been brought about by its colonial and apartheid history and an exclusionary housing market.

"This would be a lease of 49.99 hectares, which is about the size of 45 rugby fields. It actually means that the golf course would be paying something like R219 per hectare per year, which is nothing."

