Health MEC blasts Mboweni for Tygerberg Hospital 'racially segregated' claim

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo on Wednesday said she was dismayed by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's claim that Tygerberg Hospital was racially segregated.

Mboweni made the remark during his medium-term budget policy statement.

During the height of the country's COVID-19 outbreak, the hospital was designated as a key health facility.

“This Tygerberg (hospital) – it still has a black and white section. There’s a section where blacks used to go, and whites used to go – structurally it’s still there. So the thing needs to be removed. It’s unbelievable. I thought that was a DA government there.”

This is the remark which had Mbomo seething while Mboweni was speaking about support for new hospitals.

Mbombo said the minister's claim was an outright lie, adding he should apologise.

She said Tygerberg Hospital and staff who work there served the whole community and province.

The MEC's spokesperson Nomawethu Sbukwana said, “The fake news has one objective in mind – to detract from the ugly truth that the national govermentm is going to pour another R10,5 billion into the bailout of SAA”

Premier Alan Winde was also angry, saying national government has chosen to lie and play politics.

