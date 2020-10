GALLERY: Hands off! Red berets support Malema & Ndlozi at assault trial

Xanderleigh Dookey | EFF supporters gathered at the Randburg Magistrates Court on 29 October 2020 for a second day in support of their leader Julius Malema and EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. Ndlozi and Malema are facing a charge of assault after allegedly assaulting a police officer at the funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in 2018.