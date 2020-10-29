Formula One: World championship standings
IMOLA - Formula One world championship standings ahead of the Emilia-Romagno Grand Prix this weekend:
Drivers
- Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 256 pts, 2. Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 179, 3. Max Verstappen (NED) 162, 4. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) 80, 5. Charles Leclerc (MON) 75, 6. Sergio Perez (MEX) 74, 7. Lando Norris (GBR) 65, 8. Alexander Albon (THA) 64, 9. Pierre Gasly (FRA) 63, 10. Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) 59, 11. Lance Stroll (CAN) 57, 12. Esteban Ocon (FRA) 40, 13. Sebastian Vettel (GER) 18, 14. Daniil Kvyat (RUS) 14, 15. Nico Hulkenberg (GER) 10, 16. Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA) 3, 17. Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) 2, 18. Romain Grosjean (FRA) 2, 19. Kevin Magnussen (DEN) 1
Constructors
- Mercedes-AMG 435 pts, 2. Red Bull-Honda 226, 3. Racing Point-Mercedes 126, 4. McLaren-Renault 124, 5. Renault 120, 6. Ferrari 93, 7. AlphaTauri-Honda 77, 8. Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari 5, 9. Haas 3