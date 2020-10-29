20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
Go

Formula One: World championship standings

Formula One world championship standings ahead of the Emilia-Romagno Grand Prix this weekend.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton celebrates his 91st career win at the Eifel Grand Prix on 11 October 2020. Picture: Twitter/@LewisHamilton
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton celebrates his 91st career win at the Eifel Grand Prix on 11 October 2020. Picture: Twitter/@LewisHamilton
34 minutes ago

IMOLA - Formula One world championship standings ahead of the Emilia-Romagno Grand Prix this weekend:

Drivers

  1. Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 256 pts, 2. Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 179, 3. Max Verstappen (NED) 162, 4. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) 80, 5. Charles Leclerc (MON) 75, 6. Sergio Perez (MEX) 74, 7. Lando Norris (GBR) 65, 8. Alexander Albon (THA) 64, 9. Pierre Gasly (FRA) 63, 10. Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) 59, 11. Lance Stroll (CAN) 57, 12. Esteban Ocon (FRA) 40, 13. Sebastian Vettel (GER) 18, 14. Daniil Kvyat (RUS) 14, 15. Nico Hulkenberg (GER) 10, 16. Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA) 3, 17. Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) 2, 18. Romain Grosjean (FRA) 2, 19. Kevin Magnussen (DEN) 1

Constructors

  1. Mercedes-AMG 435 pts, 2. Red Bull-Honda 226, 3. Racing Point-Mercedes 126, 4. McLaren-Renault 124, 5. Renault 120, 6. Ferrari 93, 7. AlphaTauri-Honda 77, 8. Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari 5, 9. Haas 3

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Sport

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA