Former light-heavyweight SA boxer Lionel Hunter dies

JOHANNESBURG - Unleashed Combat Sport has confirmed that former light-heavyweight and middleweight fighter, Lionel Hunter, has passed away.

He was 60.

Hunter was well known in the 1980s for having fought the likes of Sakkie Horn, Freddie Rafferty, Solomon Zuma and Prince Tukane.

At the time of his passing, he was working as a boxing trainer.

“Unfortunately, he passed on from cancer,” manager at Unleashed Combat Sport, Colleen MacAsland confirmed to Eyewitness News.

“He had stage four cancer. He’s been suffering from it for a year and it was just by accident that he found out that he had cancer. He fell off a tow truck and crushed his neck. He then went to a WBC boxing conference in Mexico, with a broken neck. When he came back, he went to the doctor, who confirmed his neck was crushed, and they had to do surgery on his neck and spine. It was then when they found out he had cancer.”

At the time of his death, he had been mentoring his niece, Tamrin Raynor, as she looked to follow in his training footsteps.

MacAsland said that Raynor had been left devastated by his passing.

“She was in the bio bubble (for the BRD Promotion five-bout tournament) with our boxers and we had to pull her out. She’s just not in a state to assist with our boxer’s tomorrow night. She’s totally devasted”.

MacAsland added of their relationship: “Lionel was her father figure. He was the person that believed in her and helped her find her confidence because she’s been through her own challenges in life. He was the one who made her believe in herself”.

