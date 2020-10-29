EWN Weather Watch: Fine Friday for Gauteng, clear skies for WC

Your Friday EWN Weather Watch.

CAPE TOWN - Hot temperatures and clear skies are forecast for most of South Africa on Friday, with parts of the southern and eastern coast set for some rain.

GAUTENG

A fine, hot day is expected for Gauteng, with temperatures set for the low to mid-30s. Johannesburg will have clear skies and a high of 33°C. Pretoria is set for similar conditions, with a high of 34°C while Hammanskraal can expect a scorching 35°C. A light south-westerly wind is also expected during the course of the day.

Gauteng Tomorrow s Weather overview: 30.10.2020 pic.twitter.com/LBIapcoJOH SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 29, 2020

WESTERN CAPE

Clear skies are expected over the Western Cape after Wednesday's cold front passed through. Cape Town can expect a warm, sunny day with a high of 20°C but a strong north-westerly wind is expected during the course of the day. George is set for a partly cloudy 21°C, while inland it's a mixed bag, with Worcester forecast to see a high of 26°C, Vredendal 27°C and Beaufort West will only see a high of 23°C.

Western Cape Tomorrow s Weather overview: 30.10.2020 pic.twitter.com/uxsWqvnlz4 SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 29, 2020

KWAZULU-NATAL

KZN will see a slightly cooler day than Thursday, with Durban set to see some rain. The city will top the mercury at 22°C, while further up the coast at Richard's Bay, a high of 26°C is forecast. Inland, Newcastle can expect a high of 29°C.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow s Weather overview: 30.10.2020 pic.twitter.com/6oSOpBlXb4 SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 29, 2020

