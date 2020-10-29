I have no regrets working with the Guptas - Duduzane Zuma

Zuma, in an interview with Newzroom Afrika on Thursday morning, said people had what he called ‘a crazy infatuation’ with his former business associates.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane Zuma on Thursday maintained he had no regrets about working with the controversial Gupta family.

Zuma, in an interview with Newzroom Afrika, said people had what he called “a crazy infatuation” with his former business associates.

The Guptas are at the centre of the inquiry being led by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo looking into wide-spread looting that took place during his father’s tenure as head of state.

The businessman said while there had been a lot of investigations, no findings were made against him because he is not a criminal.

“I have not stolen money from anybody. There’s not one person that can come and stand in the studio and say, ‘this man has taken from me’. If anything, I’ve helped a lot of people out, I’ve contributed to successes, and I’ll continue to do so,”

While refusing to explain his current business interests in Dubai, Zuma said he was not living off the proceeds of a crime, and again dismissed claims that bags of money were moved out of South Africa to the United Arab Emirates to enable this.

“That’s not the case. There's been allegations of money being fly out from private planes; it’s not feasible, it’s not possible. Those are urban myths,” he said.

