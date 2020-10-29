DA to lay charges with Parly Ethics Committee over Mboweni's Tygerberg comment

The minister was speaking about support for new hospitals during his during his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement, when he said that Tygerberg Hospital still had a black and white section and that structurally it was still there.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that it would lay charges against Finance Minister Tito Mboweni after claiming that Tygerberg Hospital was segregational.

Mboweni made the remark on Wednesday, during his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement.

The minister was speaking about support for new hospitals when he said that Tygerberg still had a black and white section and that structurally it was still there.

Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo slammed Mboweni for his comments, saying that it was a lie.

"It was a lie in the sense that there no white side or a black side," the provincial Health MEC said.

The DA's parliamentary Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone said the party would report Mboweni to Parliament's Ethics Committee.

"This is a blatant and damaging lie. I will be laying a charge with the Ethics Committee against Minister Mboweni. I will be expecting a full apology to the premier of the Western Cape, to the MEC for health in the Western Cape but most importantly, to those at the Tygerberg Hospital."

