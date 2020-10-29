Court sees video showing Malema’s vehicle had accreditation to enter cemetery

The EFF leader and the party’s PM Mbuyiseni Ndlozi were in court on Thursday for day two of their assault trial.

RANDBURG - Lawyers for Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema on Thursday used video footage of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s funeral to prove that the EFF leader’s car had accreditation allowing him into Fourways Memorial Park Cemetery.

Malema and EFF Member of Parliament (PM) Mbuyiseni Ndlozi were in court for day two of their assault trial.

#Malemaincourt Ndlozi and #Malema making their way back into the dock after the short adjournment. A short scuffle broke out after the pair accused the man from Afriforum of blocking their way. #EFF pic.twitter.com/NyfCCz6UbK EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 29, 2020

They are accused of pushing Colonel Johannes Venter after he denied them entrance into the cemetery, saying that they were not part of the official convoy and did not have accreditation.

But Malema’s lawyer Advocate Laurence Hodes played video evidence where he pointed to the vehicle’s windscreen, saying the accreditation was on the dashboard.

During the recess, there was an altercation between Malema and a lawyer who was sitting at the entrance to the dock.

"What are you doing in this court? What is your interest here in this court? You're disturbing witnesses [and] you’re blocking the entrance of the court!" Malema said.

WATCH: Malema, Ndlozi assault trial proceedings

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.