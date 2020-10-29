CoCT's bill for vandalised infrastructure close to R17m

Mayoral committee member, Zahid Badroodien, said that a number of facilities had been vandalised during protests and land invasions amounting to estimated losses of more than R10 million.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is spending millions of rands on vandalised infrastructure.

The municipality has revealed that it had lost close to R17 million due to vandalism, theft and arson.

This was for the period between July 2019 and August this year.

The city said that theft at facilities amounted to about R3.8 million and vandalism had cost the municipality more than R11.7 million.



A further two claims of arson have been registered at a cost of R870,000.

Mayoral committee member, Zahid Badroodien, said that a number of facilities had been vandalised during protests and land invasions amounting to estimated losses of more than R10 million.

"Vandalism, theft and arson at city facilities are selfish, short-sighted and criminal activities that have a long-term effect of depriving communities of much-needed services and access to facilities."

Vandalism, theft and the hijacking of council vehicles have amounted to over R603,000, with the department registering 21 insurance claims.

