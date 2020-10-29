Case against husband arrested for wife’s murder in Marina da Gama postponed

William Carter (71) made his first appearance in the Muizenberg Magistrates Court on Wednesday following his arrest earlier this week.

CAPE TOWN - An elderly Cape Town man accused of the premeditated murder of his wife is due back in the dock next week.

He appointed a legal aid representative and was ordered to return to the Muizenberg Magistrates Court next Wednesday for a formal bail application.

Police arrested Carter as he was discharged from a Cape Town hospital earlier this week.

His 66-year-old wife, Fran Carter, was found dead on the kitchen floor of the couple’s Marina da Gama home almost two weeks ago. She was stabbed in the head and back.

Police found the accused lying outside the house with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was transported to hospital in a critical condition.

At the time, the incident appeared to be a home invasion as the accused reportedly claimed he and his wife were attacked by two men who had entered their home.

