58 more people in SA die after contracting COVID-19 virus

The Health Ministry said 1,863 new infections were picked up over the past day bringing the number of known cases since the start of the outbreak to over 719,000.

FILE: Medical swabs to test for the coronavirus. Picture: EWN.
38 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Fifty-eight more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, pushing the death toll to 19,111.

The recovery rate is stable at 90%, with over 648,000 people having recuperated so far.

Timeline

