4 suspects accused of looting R30m from KZN TVET to appear in court

DURBAN - Four suspects accused of looting R30 million from the coastal KwaZulu-Natal TVET are expected to return to the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday.

The suspects, which include former CFO Zaitun Shaik were arrested in July.

Shaik, together with businessman Shaariq Ansari, attorney Azgar Khan and his wife Sharlene Bechoo face corruption and money laundering charges.

The State has alleged that Shaik colluded with Khan to create a fake investment proposal purporting to come from a bank.

Permission to invest R30 million was given after Shaik presented the investment proposal to the college successfully.

The accused then allegedly created a bank account to launder the money with the assistance of Ansari between November 2018 and October 2019.

Ansari is alleged to have managed the money laundering enterprise, which also made payments to Bechoo.

The Higher Education Department has called on the courts to act strongly against the accused if found guilty.

