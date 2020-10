WATCH LIVE: EFF leader Malema and co-accused Ndlozi appear in court

The pair are accused of assaulting a police officer at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's funeral in 2018.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and his colleague Mbuyiseni Ndlozi are expected in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning for their assault case.

Malema and Ndlozi are accused of assaulting a police officer at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's funeral in 2018.

They have been charged with common assault, a crime they deny committing.

