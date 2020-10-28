Two people, infant die in Philippi, Fisantekraal fires
CAPE TOWN - Three people including a baby have died in two separate fires in Philippi and Fisantekraal.
In the first tragedy, fire crews rushed to a blaze that engulfed several informal dwellings in Heinz Park overnight.
Firefighters found the bodies of a woman and an infant among the debris.
Two homes were completely destroyed and another two were partially damaged.
Fire and Rescue Services' Jermaine Carelse said: “In the second incident, just after 4am, the crew from Kraaifontein were first on scene where an informal structure was burning. A single structure was destroyed and a man sustained fatal burn wounds. An elderly woman was treated for smoke inhalation."