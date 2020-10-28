Tshwane council set for special meeting on Friday to elect new mayor

Council Speaker Katlego Mathebe has explained that all political parties have committed to join the sitting.

JOHANNESBURG - The Tshwane Municipal Council will hold a special meeting on Friday to appoint a new mayor after failing to convene a sitting for about eight months.

Council Speaker Katlego Mathebe has briefed reporters on the plan following the Supreme Court of Appeal's judgment that upheld the Pretoria High Court's decision.

Councillors will now return to work after the Gauteng government dissolved the council and appointed an administrator.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) will maintain control with the matter still heading to the Constitutional Court.

Mathebe has explained that all political parties have committed to join the sitting.

Mathebe said that the main priority of the council was to restore stability in the City of Tshwane to ensure that services were delivered to residents, a mandate which she added was at an all time low.

The Independent Electoral Commission will assist with the election of a new mayor to ensure fairness and the smooth running of processes.

On Tuesday, the DA, which governs the city through a coalition, said that it was ready to hit the ground running after the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling, adding that it was already reaching out to other parties in the council to resolve their differences.

The party said that it would put forth the name of Randall Williams as its candidate for mayor of the city.

Friday's council sitting will be a hybrid meeting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.