Thousands wake up without power in Tshwane

Eskom implemented so called "load reduction" in many communities in the capital from 5am.

JOHANNESBURG – Thousands of people in Tshwane woke up without electricity on Wednesday morning.

Eskom implemented so called "load reduction" in many communities in the capital from 5am, saying it was trying to avoid overloading on its network in high density areas.

The power utility planned to restore electricity at 9am and called on affected customers not to report the outages.

