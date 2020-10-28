Suspect, 71, arrested in Marina da Gama murder

An elderly man has been arrested on a charge of murder.

The accused's 66-year-old wife was found dead on the kitchen floor of the couple's home almost two weeks ago.

She had been stabbed in the head and back and was declared dead on the scene.

Police found the man laying outside the house with a gunshot wound to the abdomen - he was transported to hospital in a critical condition.

At the time, the attack appeared to be an apparent home invasion.

Speaking to the Weekend Argus from his hospital bed hours after the incident, the man claimed he and his wife were accosted by two men who had entered their home.

But as the police's Frederick van Wyk explained there's been a twist in the case: “Police arrested a 71-year-old man yesterday on the charge of murder at a medical facility at the time of him being discharged. He is due to appear in the Muizenberg Magistrates Court."

