SAPS probe another drowning at Manie Mulder Adventure Park

This is the second body to be found in the last two weeks.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating the circumstances around the latest drowning at the Manie Mulder Adventure Park in Roodepoort.

On Tuesday, paramedics found the body of a 43-year-old man.

Netcare 911's Shawn Herbst said: “Reports from the scene indicate that rangers found abandoned clothes nearby and raised the alarm and emergency services were called to the scene. The SAPS Search and Rescue Unit, SAPS Diving Unit and the City of Johannesburg Aquatic Unit discovered the body of a 43-year-old male submerged in the water.”

Earlier this month, rangers noticed abandoned clothes and a backpack near the waterfall and later recovered the body of a man.

