SA records 45 new COVID-19 deaths & 1,092 new infections

JOHANNESBURG - Forty-five more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, pushing the death toll to 19,053.

The Health Ministry said 1,092 new infections were picked up over the past day bringing the number of known cases on home soil this year to almost 718,000.

Gauteng accounts for 31.7% of the infections, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 17%.

The recovery rate is holding steady at 90% with almost 648,000 people having recuperated.

