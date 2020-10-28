Ramaphosa warns against 'alarmist' COVID-19 lockdown rumours

The president was responding to questions in the NCOP yesterday where he addressed rumours doing the rounds of a possible return to stricter regulations.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday said South Africans should not be “alarmist” about a possible return to a hard lockdown.

The president was responding to questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) yesterday where he addressed rumours doing the rounds of a possible return to stricter regulations.

Members of the NCOP also quizzed Ramaphosa about COVID-19 corruption.

Ramaphosa dismissed the rumours of a pending hard lockdown as untrue. He was responding to claims in the NCOP that a tougher lockdown was pending.

South Africans have also raised fears that this would include another alcohol ban.

But the president said it simply wasn’t true and only he could make that announcement.

“I don’t want our people to be alarmed with rumours such as we’re going to level 3. That is simply not true and I want to assure everyone that that is not true. If it ever gets there, I will be the one to advise the nation as to where we are and where we are going to.”

The president has also raised concerns about rising infections numbers and had a word for South Africans not adhering to regulations.

“We all need to adhere to those regulations, particularly now. As a nation who moves towards that fun period of December where people will let their guard down. And that is what is of concern and we are watching that.”

