Ramaphosa to only test for COVID-19 once he shows symptoms – Presidency

President Cyril Ramaphosa is in isolation after he came into contact with someone who tested positive.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa's office on Wednesday said that he would only test for COVID-19 once he showed symptoms while remaining in self-quarantine.

The president is in isolation after he came into contact with someone who tested positive.

He attended a fund-raising event in Johannesburg on Saturday but was only alerted on Tuesday afternoon that one of the attendants contracted the virus.

“The president is screened regularly by the South African Military Health Service and subjects himself to screening at venues where he participates in engagements.

“The president is showing no symptoms at this time and will, in line with COVID-19 health advice, be tested should symptoms manifest,” said acting Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale in a statement.

“The president will perform his duties remotely and will observe the guidelines that apply to self-quarantine,” he added.

