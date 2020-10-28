Powerball Results: Powerball Plus winner bags whopping R82m jackpot

Where you the player who woke up R82 million richer? Check to see if you've won!

JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning Powerball and Powerball numbers for Tuesday’s draw, 27 October 2020.

PowerBall: 19, 25, 41, 45, 46 PB: 12

PowerBall Plus: 06, 12, 17, 31, 43 PB: 12

