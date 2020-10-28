20°C / 22°C
Powerball Results: Powerball Plus winner bags whopping R82m jackpot

Where you the player who woke up R82 million richer? Check to see if you've won!

Powerball. Picture Ithuba Lottery on YouTube.
20 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning Powerball and Powerball numbers for Tuesday’s draw, 27 October 2020.

PowerBall: 19, 25, 41, 45, 46 PB: 12

PowerBall Plus: 06, 12, 17, 31, 43 PB: 12

Timeline

