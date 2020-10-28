Plus-size model prompts Instagram nudity policy change

Instagram modified its rules to allow showing people hugging, cupping or holding their breasts after controversy over the removal of images of black plus-size model Nyome Nicholas-Williams.

SAN FRANCISO - Instagram has relaxed its nudity policy in response to a campaign to let people show pride in their bodies even if they don't fit beauty stereotypes.

Instagram modified its rules to allow showing people hugging, cupping or holding their breasts after controversy over the removal of images of black plus-size model Nyome Nicholas-Williams.

UK-based Nicholas-Williams prompted the controversy after posting pictures of herself topless but covering her breasts with her arms on her @curvynyome Instagram account.

"We are grateful to our global community for speaking openly and honestly about their experiences and hope this policy change will help more people to confidently express themselves," Instagram global head of policy programmes Carolyn Merrell said Tuesday in response to an AFP inquiry.

"We know people feel more empowered to express themselves and create communities of support - like the body positivity and acceptance communities - if they feel that their bodies and images are accepted,"

Instagram policies on nudity keep in mind that the platform is intended for people as young as 13 years of age.

Images of breasts being squeezed were banned because they are typically associated with pornography, but images of plus-sized women hugging themselves topless in artful expressions of pride caused Instagram to amend the policy.

Imagery of breasts being grabbed and squeezed still break Instagram rules.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.