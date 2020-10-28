NPA denies miscommunication between itself, police in Meyiwa murder case

The men accused of killing the footballer were in the Boksburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has denied any miscommunication between itself and police in the Senzo Meyiwa case and said all the evidence they presented in court on Tuesday was from its officers.

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mothobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphosa and Sifisokuhle Ntuli have been charged with murder, attempted murder and aggravated robbery for the 2014 incident.

The men were already behind bars prior to their appearance with some serving sentences for previous crimes while others were awaiting trial.

Four of the men rejected legal representation saying they just want the truth to be known.

Before court started, advocate Gerrie Nel told the media that at the end of the proceedings it would be known who the mastermind was behind Meyiwa's murder.

But after the sitting, Nel said what happened was different from the brief he was given.

“It was not in line with what we were briefed by the police. We have a bigger role to play now to ensure that the apparent contradiction between the police and the NPA is not such an extent that it will prejudice a case.”

But the NPA’s Sipho Ngwema said they had been in good communication with the police.

“What we have presented to the court is based on the current evidence that the police has given us. So, that it is why it important in making sure that we are consistent and we work together very closely with what has happened so far.”

The matter has been postponed to next month in the meantime, the magistrate has advised the accused to reconsider their decision not have lawyers.

