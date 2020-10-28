Nicholson Report recommendations to be implemented at CSA, says Mthethwa

This follows the resignation of the entire board and president of the cricket governing body on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa on Wednesday said that the Nicholson Report recommendations would be implemented at Cricket South Africa (CSA).

The report recommended that the majority of the members on the board should be independent and include experts from different fields.

Mthethwa said that the implementation of the recommendations was long overdue.

“Our criticism with CSA has been around that although people would raise issues with the report and so on but mainly for us, is that we know that we could have avoided many of the follies of CSA had we followed the Nicholson Report, and so that is what we are going to be doing,” he said.

